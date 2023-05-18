2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Man charged for setting father’s girlfriend on fire

Ohio authorities say Robbi Davon Robinson is facing charges that include attempted aggravated murder and arson. (Source: WXIX)
By Ken Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio man is accused of setting his father’s girlfriend on fire and causing the woman to suffer severe burns.

The Fairfield Township Police Department reports officers found 50-year-old Brenda Scott lying in the backyard of a home last week with multiple injuries and severe burns on her body.

Investigators say Scott was in a bedroom when her boyfriend’s son, 23-year-old Robbi Davon Robinson, assaulted her and set her on fire.

A neighbor said Scott escaped the house by jumping from a second-story window before they found her in the backyard and called police.

According to authorities, Robinson was arrested at the scene. He is facing charges that include attempted aggravated murder, arson and assault.

Scott remains hospitalized, and police said she was admitted in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately release what brought on the assault.

