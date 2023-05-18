Prosecutors looking to try teen accused of killing Sylvania Twp. woman as an adult

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenage girl accused of killing a Sylvania Township mother was extradited to Toledo this week and faced a judge on Thursday. Prosecutors said more charges could be coming down.

Prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio as an adult for the murder of Nicole Jones, 53. She is also facing a tampering with evidence charge. 13abc does not name minors accused of crimes until the courts have officially decided to charge them as adults. The lead prosecutor on the case, Andy Lastra, said Thursday the suspect will be held at the Juvenile Justice Center temporarily before she is transferred to a different jurisdiction. He expects that to happen in a neighboring county.

In the days before authorities determined Jones had been killed, U.S. Marshals were looking for the teen and Jones’ son, Jonathan Robert Jones, 33. Prosecutors said Jonathan Jones had been convicted on sex crimes in Wood County and was accused of skipping town to evade sentencing when he allegedly took the teenage girl out of the country. Authorities apprehended Jonathan Robert Jones and the teenage girl, at the time considered a kidnapping victim, in Mexico. Prosecutors allege the teen suspect called a case worker to tell them she had “done something terrible” while the two were on the run and later confessed to the FBI but authorities still need to corroborate the confession.

Prosecutors told 13abc the suspect was staying at Nicole Jones’ Sylvania Township home before they fled to Mexico. Police in Arizona said the last time the two had been spotted in the U.S., they were in a vehicle that belonged to Nicole Jones.

Police have not released a cause of death for Nicole Jones or disclosed a possible motive in her murder. Sylvania Township Police told 13abc on Wednesday authorities still have not recovered the victim’s body and the investigation is ongoing. Jonathan Robert Jones has not been charged with a crime connected to this case but the Wood County Sherriff’s Office tells 13abc he is still in custody in El Paso, Texas, and will be extradicted back to Wood County. Officials expect him to be back in Ohio by June 1. The police department said over the weekend authorities do anticipate charges against other suspects will be filed but did not identify the other suspects.

The teen suspect is scheduled to be back in court on June 1.

The following report aired May 15, 2023.

The following report aired May 13, 2023.

