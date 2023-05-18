Teen misses graduation after being shot, receives diploma in Cleveland hospital bed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A 17-year-old girl was unable to attend her graduation from Euclid High School after being shot in the chest on Mother’s Day.

Cleveland police said Rai’nell Peterson and another teen were shot in the area of E. 105th and Ashbury Avenue.

Family members told 19 News Peterson was celebrating with friends before the graduation and someone at the party started shooting.

“She wasn’t even the target, it was somebody else they were looking for,” said Peterson’s grandmother Victoria Morris.

Peterson, who is recovering at a Cleveland area hospital, received her diploma Thursday while lying in her hospital bed.

“I cry about everyday since she’s been here, right now she is in so much pain. To see her in pain, brings me pain,” said Peterson’s dad Darnell Peterson.

Peterson wants to work in the medical field; however, her dad said she may now have a different calling.

“She wants to write her book. She said she can be an activist about this,” said Darnell Peterson.

“I got friends who had to bury their kids man, it’s like OMG,” said Darnell Peterson. “It’s a different and sorrow and pain for them. I see how it feel like to be that close to that kind of pain.”

Family members are hoping the teenager will get to come home next week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.