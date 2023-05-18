Wanted: Cleveland woman wanted for murder because of her role in robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland woman wanted because of a robbery, and shooting death of a Maple Heights victim.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Loni Griffin allegedly played a role in a robbery with other individuals, and because that robbery result in a death she is facing murder charges.

In the state of Ohio anyone involved in the commission of a crime, if it leads to a death no matter who pulled the trigger, all of the parties can be charged with murder.

Griffin’s co-defendants are already in custody and awaiting trial, which is being delayed until she can be arrested.

Griffin faces a long list of charges in connection to this crime, many of which have firearm specifications because a gun was used in commission of the crime.

Murder (firearms specification)

Aggravated Robbery (firearms specification) x4

Aggravated Burglary (firearms specification) x4

Robbery (firearms specification) x4

Felonious Assault (firearms specification) x4

Griffin is described as 5′4″, 185 pounds and was last known to be staying in the 4500 block of Lee Road in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

