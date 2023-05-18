White House to tackle mental health in latest initiative announcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Biden administration announced a major overhaul in mental health initiatives with resources being moved to curb the “mental health crisis” in America.

According to the White House, in 2021 two in five American adults experienced anxiety or depression, with 44% of high school students dealing with sadness or hopelessness. These are some of the main reasons why the White House has decided to amp up the amount of focus that the federal government is spending on mental health.

The White House plan can be broken up into a few stages:

Strengthen Mental Health Workforce This will be lead by $200M being sent to states to help call centers improve their 988 operations.

Create Healthy and Supportive Environments Promoting wellness and recovery to prevent mental health challenges from occurring. This would see the largest investment in childhood education and schools.

Connect More Americans to Care Making care easier to access through affordability and more wide-ranging ways of actually getting that help.



