7 men enter plea in connection to dealership thefts across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven men pleaded not guilty in connection with the thefts of cars from dealerships across Ohio at an arraignment Friday.

Eight men were scheduled to be arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning.

One defendant asked for a continuation and will appear in court May 24.

Seven men pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and charges related to breaking and entering at 26 car dealerships, including grand theft and obstructing official business, officials say.

Makilin Wilson, Rasheed Rountree, Dahmere Lymon, Ty’aun Williams, Shaakir Maddox, Arthur Robinson and Laejuan Robinson all entered not guilty pleas in court Friday.

Cory Phillips, Kyer Allen and Willie Hicks are scheduled to be arraigned May 24, and Theon Avery is scheduled to appear in court May 25.

