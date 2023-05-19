Beachwood Middle School teachers collecting stones from community before trip to Holocaust memorial site

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Middle School is collecting stones to honor Holocaust victims as two teachers plan to visit a memorial in Poland this June.

“It’s just an unbelievable opportunity that I think is just special for educators,” teacher Kate Vitek said.

Vitek and Carrie Shapiro will visit the Treblinka Memorial as part of a program organized by Classrooms Without Borders. The teachers will place each stone at the memorial once the teachers visit the site in Poland.

“It’s a Jewish custom to put stones on headstones,” Shapiro said, “you’ll see that at any Jewish cemetery, it’s usually not flowers, it’s stones.”

Seventh grader Avery Feuerman was one of the first ones to bring a stone to the school. Her stone included the names of her family members who were lost during the Holocaust.

“These are my two grandparents, I think it’s her mom’s maiden name and her dad’s name, and my grandpa’s mom and dad’s name,” she said.

Feuerman commented that, while she has not visited Europe before, the initiative is an opportunity to connect to her family: “It feels like I’m contributing myself.”

For other students at the school who are learning about the Holocaust for the first time, the project serves as a strong introduction.

“They really don’t have the foundational knowledge of what happened,” Vitek said. “Having the opportunity to participate is a great way to get their interest.”

Shapiro and Vitek are set to fly to Europe on June 18, and will be collecting memorial stones through June 2. Students like Feuerman hope this is just the beginning.

“I feel like it’s the type of knowledge that everyone should be taught at some point,” she said.

Anyone interested in providing a stone can drop one off at the Middle School. The school is recommending only one stone per family.

