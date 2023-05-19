PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans are in mourning after the loss of legendary RB Jim Brown, who died Thursday night at 87.

Brown, an activist, actor and football star, died in his L.A. home, according to a post from his wife who was by his side.

19 News has compiled a list of social media reactions from those who knew and loved Brown.

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️



Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.



It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

When Jim Brown’s name was announced in a room, other Hall of Famers stood and applauded him,” said Porter. “His persona has stood the test of time – a fearless and dominant football player. Jim will always be remembered as one of pro football’s greatest individuals. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s wife, Monique, and their entire family. The Hall of Fame will honor his legacy for years to come.”

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today. So many people grew up watching him just dominate every time he stepped onto the football field but his countless accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story. His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for. In the time we’ve spent with Jim, especially when we first became a part of the Browns, we learned so much from him about the unifying force sports can be and how to use sport as a vehicle for change while making a positive impact in the community. Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles. He fought for civil rights, brought athletes from all different sports together to use their platform for good. Many thought Jim retired from football too soon, but he always did it his way. From the football field, to Hollywood, to his work in athlete activism, Jim always played the leading role. His devotion to fighting racial injustice, improving education for youth and positively impacting the many lives he has through his Amer-I-Can Program has left a lasting legacy well beyond all he accomplished on the field. Jim Brown is the Cleveland Browns and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Monique, his children and entire family as well as all those who mourn this immense loss.”

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.



One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Condolences to the family of Jim Brown🙏🏾. Rest in peace and power! https://t.co/MT3emMEoMn — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 19, 2023

“Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of legendary NFL running back Jim Brown. As a young boy, I would watch Jim play for the Cleveland Browns on TV every Sunday, and few could keep him out of the end zone. Adding to his reputation as one of the greatest players in NFL history was his notable humanitarian efforts, including advocating for civil rights, working with disadvantaged urban youth, and helping those in prison to reform and rehabilitate. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Jim Brown’s family at this time.”

