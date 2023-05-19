2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cigarette on front porch couch catches all 3-floors of Cleveland house on fire (video)

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cigarette is believed to be the cause of the fire that sent a whole house up in smoke, Cleveland Fire confirmed.

The blaze happened on Arabella Road, just north of Euclid, on May 16.

An employee of a nearby business called 911 around 2:50 p.m. when they saw a couch on the front porch on fire, Cleveland Fire confirmed.

Firefighters arrived to find the flames had already spread to engulf all three floors of the house, said Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Division of Fire Lt. Mike Norman confirmed no residents or firefighters were hurt in the blaze.

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio is helping the four adults who lost their home in the fire.

