Cleveland Browns preseason schedule released
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday released their official kick-off times for their 2023 preseason matchups.
The Browns will face the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
A Browns press release confirmed the kick-off times for the team’s four matchups prior to the regular season.
- Aug. 3 @ 8 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Canton, OH Hall of Fame Game)
- Aug. 11 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (Cleveland, OH)
- Aug. 17 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia, PA)
- Aug. 26 @ 1 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City, MO)
