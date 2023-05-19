Cleveland Browns preseason schedule released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday released their official kick-off times for their 2023 preseason matchups.

The Browns will face the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A Browns press release confirmed the kick-off times for the team’s four matchups prior to the regular season.

Aug. 3 @ 8 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Canton, OH Hall of Fame Game )

Aug. 11 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (Cleveland, OH)

Aug. 17 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia, PA)

Aug. 26 @ 1 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City, MO)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.