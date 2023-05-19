2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns preseason schedule released

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday released their official kick-off times for their 2023 preseason matchups.

The Browns will face the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A Browns press release confirmed the kick-off times for the team’s four matchups prior to the regular season.

  • Aug. 3 @ 8 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Canton, OH Hall of Fame Game)
  • Aug. 11 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (Cleveland, OH)
  • Aug. 17 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia, PA)
  • Aug. 26 @ 1 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City, MO)

