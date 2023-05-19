Cleveland man federally charged following Cudell road rage shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is facing federal charges following a road rage shooting that took place earlier this month on the city’s West Side.

Cleveland police said the incident occurred on May 5 at approximately 4:53 p.m. near the intersection of W. 104th Street and Madison Avenue in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

A man shot at a car following an argument with its driver, police said, noting there were children around at the time of the shooting.

Larelle Cromity (Source: U.S. Department of Justice)

Officials in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio charged 34-year-old Larelle Cromity with unlawfully possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of over one year, according to court records.

Court records say Cromity previously faced prison time after being convicted twice in the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas for separate cases of felonious assault and attempted felonious assault.

Court records say Cromity is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, where he will remain until his detention hearing on May 24.

