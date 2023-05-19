Cleveland Planning Commission green-lights Public Square upgrades

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Public Square is set to receive a face-lift after Friday’s announcement from the Cleveland Planning Commission.

The city announced a project, specifically focused on Public Square’s improvement, has been approved.

The jersey barriers throughout Public Square also will be removed, according to an official press release.

“I appreciate the thorough and thoughtful work that the team put in to get this plan right,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “Public Square is the people’s park, and this plan reflects that vision while prioritizing safety, function and aesthetics.”

The plan, according to officials, will provide visual and physical barriers to vehicles to increase safety, focusing bus traffic along Superior Avenue through the Square and and protecting pedestrians crossing Superior.

Officials said the project is tentatively set to begin this fall.

