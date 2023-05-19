Cleveland police investigating suspicious package at convention center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials confirmed they are investigating a suspicious package found at the Huntington Convention Center.

Officials said they received a call at approximately 8:57 a.m. regarding the package at the convention center, located at 300 Lakeside Ave. E.

Police confirmed a K-9 unit is on the scene and investigating the package.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

