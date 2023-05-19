Cleveland woman faces possible homelessness due to unsafe conditions of apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at Euclid Estates apartments said they are living in inhumane conditions.

When 19 News went to the apartment, we saw broken ceilings, filthy hallways, and no fire extinguisher.

Rondaline Radcliff lives in the building with her family. She said the landlord has not fixed safety hazards.

“Somebody needs to do something,” Radcliff said. “There’s water everywhere, there’s mold going up walls, it’s infested with mice and roaches.”

CMHA stopped by Radcliff’s unit in April to inspect and cited that the landlord needed to fix her broken doors and mice infestation.

The problem was not fixed, according to another letter sent to Radcliff.

If the landlord does not resolve the problems by June, CMHA told Radcliff they will not pay her housing voucher.

Radcliff fears the repairs will not be made, which could force her to leave and possibly sleep on the streets.

“You don’t leave people to live like this,” Radcliff said. “If you wouldn’t put your mother, your grandmother in places like this then you don’t leave other people to live like this.”

19 News stopped by the building’s main office, but no one was available.

We also tried tracking down the landlord, who is out of state, but we have not been able to reach them.

Radcliff and her neighbors want better from the people who run the building and deserve to live in a safe place.

“As quiet as it’s kept, this building needs to be condemned and whoever owns this building needs to be held responsible,” Radcliff said.

