2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cremated remains of 8 veterans found in North Olmsted City Hall closet to be interred

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The cremated remains of eight veterans found in a North Olmsted City Hall closet will be properly honored and laid to rest.

The cremains are belong to six World War II and two Korean conflict veterans, North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton stated.

They were found in a closet in the Service Department of North Olmsted City Hall soon after Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones took office in Jan. of 2022.

“We have been working closely with the Veteran’s Administration and officials with the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery to identify the cremains, and were able to inter one Veteran in ceremonies last fall. The identification process has been arduous, and I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to make sure that these Veterans receive the dignity and respect of the proper burial which they deserve after their service to our country,” Jones said.

Jones will lead a caravan that includes members of V.F.W. Post 7647 from North Olmsted City Hall to the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on May 25.

The caravan will leave city hall at 5200 Dover Center Rd. at 8:30 a.m. and go to the cemetery at 10175 Rawiga Rd. in Rittman.

A brief ceremony with full military honors will start around 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery.

City officials will release more information on the individual veterans being honored as it becomes available.

The Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery is located at 10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
19 News 5-5:30 p.m.
Cleveland man federally charged following Cudell road rage shooting
19 News 5-5:30 p.m.
7 men enter plea in connection to dealership thefts across Ohio
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87