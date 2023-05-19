Cremated remains of 8 veterans found in North Olmsted City Hall closet to be interred

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The cremated remains of eight veterans found in a North Olmsted City Hall closet will be properly honored and laid to rest.

The cremains are belong to six World War II and two Korean conflict veterans, North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton stated.

They were found in a closet in the Service Department of North Olmsted City Hall soon after Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones took office in Jan. of 2022.

“We have been working closely with the Veteran’s Administration and officials with the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery to identify the cremains, and were able to inter one Veteran in ceremonies last fall. The identification process has been arduous, and I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to make sure that these Veterans receive the dignity and respect of the proper burial which they deserve after their service to our country,” Jones said.

Jones will lead a caravan that includes members of V.F.W. Post 7647 from North Olmsted City Hall to the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on May 25.

The caravan will leave city hall at 5200 Dover Center Rd. at 8:30 a.m. and go to the cemetery at 10175 Rawiga Rd. in Rittman.

A brief ceremony with full military honors will start around 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery.

City officials will release more information on the individual veterans being honored as it becomes available.

