Development for Sojourner Truth plaza continues ahead of anniversary of Akron speech

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A plaza honoring Sojourner Truth and her “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech is underway as the 172 anniversary of the speech is celebrated this month.

The plaza will be located at the old United Way of Summit & Medina’s parking lot.

Officials say United Way CEO Jim Mullen supported repurposing the adjacent parking lot into a plaza to host a statue of Truth.

The Sojourner Truth Project Committee in Akron fundraised for the statue, hoping to place it as close to the original location of the speech, Old Stone Church.

Truth gave the “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech at the Old Stone Church during the 1851 Women’s Rights Convention.

Officials say the Church was formerly located in downtown Akron, adjacent to the United Way parking lot.

The plaza will feature the statue, as well as interpretive information and seating.

The Sojourner Truth Project Committee has been educating the community about Sojourner Truth’s enduring values of women’s rights and the rights of all people since forming in 2019.

