2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

DeWine launches program to protect Ohioans from lead poisoning

Lead poisoning is most commonly caused by lead-based paint, which produces chips and dust when...
Lead poisoning is most commonly caused by lead-based paint, which produces chips and dust when deteriorating.(Ohio Department of Health)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday the launch of a new program that is aimed at protecting Ohioans from the dangers of lead poisoning.

According to DeWine’s office, the new Lead Safe Ohio Program will invest $150 million toward state and local efforts to prevent lead poisoning and remediate lead contamination. The program is part of DeWine’s ongoing efforts to make Ohio’s homes lead-safe for children and families.

“In 2023, lead exposure is an all-too preventable problem,” said Governor DeWine. “It is our responsibility to ensure that all Ohioans – young and old – feel safe and healthy in their own homes.”

Lead poisoning is most commonly caused by lead-based paint, which produces chips and dust when deteriorating. Long-term exposure to lead can impact physical and mental health, as well as the ability to learn and earn an income.

DeWine’s office says approximately $100 million will go toward lead prevention and mitigation. This includes lead-safe building certification, screening and testing for lead poisoning, education and outreach and early intervention for children and families impacted by lead.

The funds that remain will be used by the Ohio Department of Development for workforce development, recruitment and retention of lead contractors and lead remediation services in single-family homes, congregate care shelters, and child care facilities constructed before 1978.

“Through this funding, we are arming community leaders with the resources to help their residents make much-needed repairs and remove a catastrophic health hazard from the places they call home,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

For more information, including how to apply for the program, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

911 audio released from Parma Heights house fire
Speeding driver busted for trafficking Oxycodone pills, marijuana, Wickliffe Police say
Speeding driver busted for trafficking Oxycodone pills, marijuana, Wickliffe Police say
Drone-captured footage from Cleveland Public Square's 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting
Cleveland Planning Commission green-lights Public Square upgrades
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire
Seven men pleaded not guilty in connection with the thefts of cars from dealerships across Ohio...
7 men enter plea in connection to dealership thefts across Ohio