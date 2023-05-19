Former Cleveland mayor named presidential campaign manager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. this week named former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich as his campaign manager.

I am delighted to announce @Dennis_Kucinich as the manager of my Presidential campaign. A former 8-term member of Congress, he has been both an icon of progressive politics and an iconoclastic, game-changing force within progressive politics. #Kennedy24https://t.co/UGeSIysVQ7 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 18, 2023

Kucinich served as Cleveland’s youngest-ever mayor at the age of 31 from 1977-1979.

Kucinich then served in the United States House of Representatives (OH-10) from 1996-2013.

“Dennis Kucinich has brought invaluable electoral experience to our campaign,” Kennedy, the nephew of 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy, said in a comment. “He knows how the system works from the inside out, and his deep knowledge of issues and his personal integrity are fully aligned with the core values our campaign is bringing to American politics.”

Kennedy announced he is running for the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidency in April.

