Here are the street closures for the Cleveland Marathon this weekend

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

There’s a lot happening for you and your family across Northeast Ohio, including the Cleveland Marathon and Cleveland Asian Festival.

The Union Home Mortgage Marathon is bringing thousands of runners here to Cleveland and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities.

Watch the video above for 19 News Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan’s breakdown of the marathon-related closures.

Get ready, get set, what to know: Cleveland Marathon happening this weekend

Cleveland’s annual Asian Festival, a celebration of culture and unity, also opens Saturday.

More than 25 restaurants are also offering their most popular dishes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

