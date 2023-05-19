2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire

Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters saved a man and his dog as flames took over their Parma Heights home on Friday morning, Parma Fire confirmed.

The fire in the 7000 block of York Road broke out around 9 a.m. on May 19, Parma Fire Public Information Officer Preston Bures stated.

Burnes said firefighters from Parma, Parma Heights, Brooklyn, and Middleburg Heights teamed up to battle the blaze.

It is unknown if anyone was injured from the fire.

The cause of the flames is unknown.

Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire(WOIO)

