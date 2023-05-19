Norfolk Southern rail replacements shut down Mentor crossings

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor drivers should expect detours delays at rail crossings in the city as Norfolk-Southern shuts several of them down to replace rails.

Each of the affected crossings will be shut down for about two days as the rail crossings are reconstructed.

The city of Mentor said Hopkins Road is expected to be shut down on May 23 or 24.

Norfolk Southern will then proceed to work on the remaining crossings from east to west.

Maple Street will now be skipped the week of May 21 due to the proximity of adjacent crossings, however, it will be upgraded on a later date.

Drivers should expect delays on:

Patterson Drive

Station Street

Maple Street

Hart Street

Plaza Boulevard

