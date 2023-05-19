2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Ridgeville City Schools Issue 5 fails by 23 votes

Automatic recount to take place
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The May 2023 Primary election results from Lorain County were certified Thursday, the North Ridgeville City School District Issue 5 was defeated by 23 votes triggering an automatic recount to be completed by 4:00 PM May, 23, according to a press release from the school district.

Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said, “We have some tough decisions to make. We know more modular units will need to be purchased in order to educate our students. This also affects our curriculum, kindergarten program, bussing, and more. All of which directly affect the level of education we can provide our students. Unfortunately, we’ll have to see where this leads the district.”

Check back with Cleveland 19 News online for the official recount results.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

