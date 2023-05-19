Northeast Ohio teacher dies 1 week from retirement while hiking with students

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Notre Dame Cathedral Latin school community is in mourning after the loss of their physical education teacher.

NDCL school officials confirmed Joseph Spicuzza died on Tuesday at 71 after collapsing while hiking with students on campus.

A spokesperson confirmed Spicuzza, who has been a teacher since 1990, planned on retiring from the district next week.

“Our students who were with Mr. Spicuzza at the time of his death were truly the angels that led him into paradise Tuesday afternoon,” a statement from the district said. “He was doing the physical activity he so enjoyed in the company of the young people he loved and served throughout his life.”

Officials confirmed counseling services have been offering support to students.

Officials also confirmed finals and classes are canceled on May 24 for the funeral.

