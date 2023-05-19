Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and some storms late this afternoon and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will track across the area tonight. It’ll be a much warmer day compared to yesterday. A partly cloudy sky most of today. A few late afternoon showers and storms will pop up. High temperatures in the 70s. No lake breeze expected today with a stiff south wind at 10-20 mph. Rain is likely tonight. There will be some embedded storms this evening as the cold front passes by. We are thinking most of the rain will be out of the area by tomorrow morning. Much cooler air builds in with afternoon temperatures only around 60 degrees. The clouds clear out Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny and pleasant. The only threat of rain we have in the forecast is the system tonight. Next week is looking dry with a warming trend.

