2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and some storms late this afternoon and tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will track across the area tonight. It’ll be a much warmer day compared to yesterday. A partly cloudy sky most of today. A few late afternoon showers and storms will pop up. High temperatures in the 70s. No lake breeze expected today with a stiff south wind at 10-20 mph. Rain is likely tonight. There will be some embedded storms this evening as the cold front passes by. We are thinking most of the rain will be out of the area by tomorrow morning. Much cooler air builds in with afternoon temperatures only around 60 degrees. The clouds clear out Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny and pleasant. The only threat of rain we have in the forecast is the system tonight. Next week is looking dry with a warming trend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer

Latest News

WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Northeast Ohio weather: A lot warmer Friday; rain returns Friday night
Northeast Ohio weather: A lot warmer Friday; rain returns Friday night
60s near Lake Erie and 70s inland at 5:00 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: A lot warmer Friday; rain returns Friday night
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today; rain develops tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny today; rain develops tomorrow