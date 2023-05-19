2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.(Source: WHIO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an Ohio auto plant Thursday night, police said.

Police and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

A male suspect “targeted” and shot two people. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Parish said.

The male suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

The identities of the suspect and the victims were not immediately available.

There were other reported injuries that occurred while the facility was being evacuated but were not related to the shooting, Parish said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary providing diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
Police are looking for a man they say went through an unlocked car to get into a house Sunday.
Suspect steals from Cleveland home after using garage opener in unlocked car
FILE - The Smith's Andy Rourke, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, DJs as a part of The Scene...
Andy Rourke, bass player for The Smiths, dies at 59
FILE - Robert Mason, a 56-year-old homeless man, warms up a piece of doughnut over a bonfire he...
White House vows more federal aid to reduce homelessness in 5 cities and California