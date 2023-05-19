Speeding driver busted for trafficking Oxycodone pills, marijuana, Wickliffe Police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of speeding on the highway was found with more than just a lead foot, Wickliffe Police said.

A patrol officer stopped a Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding 78 MPH on I-90 west at approximately 12:35 a.m. on May 17, WPD confirmed.

WPD said the officer could smell burned marijuana coming from inside the Jeep during the traffic stop.

The officer conducted a probable cause search of the Jeep and found a burned marijuana cigar in the center console cupholder, WPD stated.

WPD said the officer then checked the center console, where he found a tied plastic baggie filled with pills, a small baggie of marijuana, and a plastic bag with a large amount of cash inside.

In total, he was in possession of 369 suspected Oxycodone pills and $12,900 in cash, WPD stated.

WPD identified the driver as 64-year-old Harlan Clark of Detroit, who was arrested for drug trafficking and taken to the Wickliffe Police Department jail.

Clark was arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court and is being held on $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail, according to WPD.

