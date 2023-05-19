2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Speeding driver busted for trafficking Oxycodone pills, marijuana, Wickliffe Police say

Speeding driver busted for trafficking Oxycodone pills, marijuana, Wickliffe Police say
Speeding driver busted for trafficking Oxycodone pills, marijuana, Wickliffe Police say(Wickliffe Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of speeding on the highway was found with more than just a lead foot, Wickliffe Police said.

A patrol officer stopped a Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding 78 MPH on I-90 west at approximately 12:35 a.m. on May 17, WPD confirmed.

WPD said the officer could smell burned marijuana coming from inside the Jeep during the traffic stop.

The officer conducted a probable cause search of the Jeep and found a burned marijuana cigar in the center console cupholder, WPD stated.

WPD said the officer then checked the center console, where he found a tied plastic baggie filled with pills, a small baggie of marijuana, and a plastic bag with a large amount of cash inside.

In total, he was in possession of 369 suspected Oxycodone pills and $12,900 in cash, WPD stated.

WPD identified the driver as 64-year-old Harlan Clark of Detroit, who was arrested for drug trafficking and taken to the Wickliffe Police Department jail.

Clark was arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court and is being held on $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail, according to WPD.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

911 audio released from Parma Heights house fire
Drone-captured footage from Cleveland Public Square's 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting
Cleveland Planning Commission green-lights Public Square upgrades
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire
Seven men pleaded not guilty in connection with the thefts of cars from dealerships across Ohio...
7 men enter plea in connection to dealership thefts across Ohio