Stark County teens charged for bullying special needs student on video

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The two Stark County high school students seen bullying a special needs student on video in April are now facing charges.

The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office said a 16-year-old faces a charge of telecommunications harassment and disorderly conduct, while a 14-year-old faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

The Canal Fulton Police Department previously said charges would be incoming for the two accused of bullying the student on camera.

Police previously confirmed one of the students is the child of a board member.

19 News showed the alleged video to community members to get their reaction, all of whom were shocked by their actions.

Superintendent Shawn Braman previously said the school’s principal handled the situation appropriately and met with the students.

Braman previously said he could not go into specifics about the incident or the students’ punishments but said the district tries to treat all of its students with respect and dignity.

