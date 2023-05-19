Suspect steals from Cleveland home after using garage opener in unlocked car
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a man they say went through an unlocked car to get into a house Sunday.
Police say a man went through an unlocked car to open the garage door to a house on the 2200 block of West 19th Street.
The suspect stole a key fob and wallet from the house and drove off in the victim’s Cadillac Lyric, officials say.
The car was recovered soon after the theft.
Police describe the suspect as a white man with a mustache and a wrapped right hand.
If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Dziuba at (216) 623-5220.
