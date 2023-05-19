2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspected homicide in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, medical examiner says

A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from Cleveland's Central...
A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from Cleveland's Central neighborhood Thursday.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood Thursday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner reported the death as a suspected homicide Friday morning.

The medical examiner says 26-year-old Jamarious Williams was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Williams was transported from the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue.

