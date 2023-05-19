Suspected homicide in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood Thursday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner reported the death as a suspected homicide Friday morning.

The medical examiner says 26-year-old Jamarious Williams was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Williams was transported from the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.