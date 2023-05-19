Wild high-speed police chase ends with suspect rescued from Ohio River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wild, high-speed multi-jurisdictional police chase ended with the suspect being rescued as he tried to swim across the Ohio River from Newport to downtown Cincinnati, police say.

Firefighters in a Cincinnati Fire Department rescue boat pulled the suspect out of the water just before 2 a.m. Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

He was OK, they said, but taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to get checked out as a precaution.

Breaking new details: a multi-county police chase ends with the suspect being pulled from the Ohio River. LIVE reports this morning on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1vcqkKRe8l — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) May 19, 2023

The man, whose name was not released, was wanted for violations of temporary protection orders, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

Springfield Township police began pursuing him about an hour earlier, near Balboa Drive and Cabot Drive, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

The chase ended up on the Kentucky side of the river, near Newport on the Levee.

That’s where he jumped in, Cincinnati police say.

It was not immediately clear what he did with the vehicle.

Police in northern Kentucky are investigating whether he left it somewhere in a wooded area near the riverbank near Newport.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.