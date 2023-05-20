2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland drunk driver charged for shooting at another car while over 4x the legal limit

Frank Spatara
Frank Spatara(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot at another car on I-90 while drunk.

Police said the incident occurred on May 5 on I-90 in Westlake between Cahoon Road and Crocker Road at approximately 5 p.m.

Westlake police Cpt. Gerry Vogel said the department received word from Avon Police that someone came to their station reporting their car was shot while driving.

The victim told police the suspect fired two rounds at them from a handgun while driving erratically, Vogel said.

The victim also said the suspect pulled alongside their vehicle after being passed, which is when the man pointed the gun at the victim and fired.

Officials confirmed one of the rounds hit the victim’s passenger-side door.

Vogel said North Royalton police located and arrested the man for OVI while evidence and statements were being gathered.

North Royalton police Lt. Tony Lee confirmed the man, 41-year-old Frank Spatara, had a blood-alcohol content of .326, over four times the .08 limit in Ohio.

Spatara now faces charges of transporting a firearm while intoxicated, a fifth-degree felony, in the Elyria Municipal Court.

Officials also confirmed Spatara faces charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in the Rocky River Municipal Court.

Court records said Spatara was released after posting his $100,000 bond.

His next court date has not been set.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

