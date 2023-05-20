2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James writes tribute to Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown

Former Cleveland Brown' Jim Brown, left, passes the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy to...
Former Cleveland Brown' Jim Brown, left, passes the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy to LeBron James during a rally, Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers made history by overcoming a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and end the city's 52-year drought without a professional sports championship. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James took to social media to honor the life and legacy of Jim Brown on Friday following the announcement of his death.

Brown, who played in Cleveland for 8 years and was widely regarded as the greatest athlete in Cleveland sports history, died Thursday at 87.

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

James, the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, said he thought of the Browns running back as “the greatest” Cleveland Brown to ever play.

“I hope I can continue to honor your legacy with my words and actions,” the Akron native said.

The two famously posed for a picture during the Cavs 2016 NBA Championship parade, the first major championship in the city since Jim Brown hit the gridiron.

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown

