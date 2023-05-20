LeBron James writes tribute to Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James took to social media to honor the life and legacy of Jim Brown on Friday following the announcement of his death.

Brown, who played in Cleveland for 8 years and was widely regarded as the greatest athlete in Cleveland sports history, died Thursday at 87.

James, the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, said he thought of the Browns running back as “the greatest” Cleveland Brown to ever play.

“I hope I can continue to honor your legacy with my words and actions,” the Akron native said.

The two famously posed for a picture during the Cavs 2016 NBA Championship parade, the first major championship in the city since Jim Brown hit the gridiron.

