Northeast Ohio weather: Great weekend for runners

Northeast Ohio weather: Great weekend for runners
Northeast Ohio weather: Great weekend for runners
By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s morning showers give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as highs hit the low to mid-60s.

Skies clear tonight with lows around 50.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is on tap Sunday along with highs of 70 to 75.

Clear skies Sunday night see lows bottom out around 50.

Sunshine makes an encore from Monday through Thursday with highs each day between 75 and 80.

