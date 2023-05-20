2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tall grass becomes safety problem for Cleveland Heights neighbors during No Mow May

By Katie Wilson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -An eyesore has become a safety concern for some neighbors in Cleveland Heights.

A man says the grass on the vacant properties on either side of him on Silsby Road has gotten so high, he can barely see when he pulls out of his driveway.

He wants the city to cut it, but he says the recent “No Mow May” policy’s getting in the way.

“I’ve even witnessed from my porch, children going up and down the sidewalk and cars turning around in driveways, those kids are invisible,” said neighbor Ernest Pace.

Silsby Road can get busy, and Pace says the lack of visibility gets dangerous, fast.

So he contacted Cleveland Heights City Hall to get something done.

“They told me initially that they declared it ‘No Mow May,’ but they will take care of vacant properties,” said Pace. “But every follow-up call since then they said, ‘no were not sending anyone out until June.’”

June isn’t for another two weeks, and Pace worries if something isn’t done before then, someone might get hurt.

That’s why he contacted the 19 Troubleshooters, and we got to work.

After a couple of calls, the city’s communications director got back with us, saying the mayor is aware of the issue, and it should be resolved soon.

He stressed safety has always come before No Mow May, and if it’s the city’s responsibility to cut the properties, they’ll get it done before June.

An encouraging response for Pace and his neighbors, and you can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on the city until they follow through with their promises.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Man, dog rescued from Parma Heights house fire
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Jim Brown Dies
Jim Brown dead at 87