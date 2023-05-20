U.S. Geological Survey: Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake rattles Walbridge

Walbridge, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in Walbridge and surrounding areas may have felt a ‘shake’ as Walbridge experienced a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Friday night, United States Geological Survey reports.

13abc has received calls from residents of the following areas: Perrysburg, Wood County, Oregon, and Northwood.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

Our @odot_toledo camera on https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi caught the earthquake in Wood County earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/nzhIk0chPH — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) May 20, 2023

