2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 infants found dead in Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, Cleveland Police say

Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that...
Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said police found the infants Saturday in the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, at around 7:20 p.m.

“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.

Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.

Officials confirmed their deaths remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

As the Cleveland Marathon approaches, some are running into concerns of the new route.
Medical situation reported at 2023 Cleveland Marathon
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Cleveland father of 3 killed as he attends vigil for his murdered friend
Cleveland father of 3 killed as he attends vigil for his murdered friend
Akron Zoo hosts ‘Zoothing Hour’ for sensory-inclusive experience
Akron Zoo hosts ‘Zoothing Hour’ for sensory-inclusive experience