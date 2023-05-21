2 infants found dead in Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said police found the infants Saturday in the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, at around 7:20 p.m.

“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.

Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.

Officials confirmed their deaths remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

