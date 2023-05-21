2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

46th Cleveland Marathon winners announced

46th Cleveland Marathon, half-marathon winners announced
46th Cleveland Marathon, half-marathon winners announced(woio)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands came to Cleveland and put their bodies and minds to the ultimate test during the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon and Half-Marathon.

Race officials announced the official times for the winners of both the marathon and half-marathon:

MARATHON WINNERS

Will Loevner, from Pittsburgh, won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:19:56.

Ashton Swinford, from Hudson, won the women’s marathon for the second year in a row with a time of 2:47:37.

Charlie Raymer, from Cleveland, won the non-binary marathon with a time of 3:17:24.

HALF-MARATHON WINNERS

Alex Culler, from Mansfield, won the men’s half-marathon with a time of 1:12:39.

Joanna Thompson, from New York, won the women’s half-marathon while setting a course record with a time of 1:17:34.

Anna Scott, From Bainbridge, Washington, won the non-binary half-marathon with a time of 1:28:47.

“What an incredible weekend of races with runners from across the country and the globe. People got the chance to see what makes Cleveland such a special place, from the crowds cheering them on to the one-of-a-kind sights. Much like the city, the Cleveland Marathon is a race that’s on the rise and we can’t wait until next year.”

Ralph Staph, Cleveland Marathon Race Director

The full results of the Cleveland Marathon can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Midges invading Cleveland shoreline seen on radar
Midges invading Cleveland shoreline seen on radar
As the Cleveland Marathon approaches, some are running into concerns of the new route.
Cleveland Marathon participant hospitalized during half-marathon
Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that...
2 infants found dead in Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, Cleveland Police say
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist