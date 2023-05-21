46th Cleveland Marathon winners announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands came to Cleveland and put their bodies and minds to the ultimate test during the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon and Half-Marathon.

Race officials announced the official times for the winners of both the marathon and half-marathon:

MARATHON WINNERS

Will Loevner, from Pittsburgh, won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:19:56.

Ashton Swinford, from Hudson, won the women’s marathon for the second year in a row with a time of 2:47:37.

Charlie Raymer, from Cleveland, won the non-binary marathon with a time of 3:17:24.

HALF-MARATHON WINNERS

Alex Culler, from Mansfield, won the men’s half-marathon with a time of 1:12:39.

Joanna Thompson, from New York, won the women’s half-marathon while setting a course record with a time of 1:17:34.

Anna Scott, From Bainbridge, Washington, won the non-binary half-marathon with a time of 1:28:47.

“What an incredible weekend of races with runners from across the country and the globe. People got the chance to see what makes Cleveland such a special place, from the crowds cheering them on to the one-of-a-kind sights. Much like the city, the Cleveland Marathon is a race that’s on the rise and we can’t wait until next year.”

The full results of the Cleveland Marathon can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.