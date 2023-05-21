AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspects who broke out the front window of a smoke shop and stole tobacco, vape products, and two cash registers are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The breaking and entering happened in the 1500 block of S. Arlington Street around 6 a.m. on May 17, stated police.

Police said the suspects got in the store and stole tobacco, vape products, and a cash register.

The suspects made two trips, stealing more products and the second cash register, according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say (Akron Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call Akron Police Det. C. Artis at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #23-054880 with your tips.

Do not approach the suspect if you see him - call 911 instead.

