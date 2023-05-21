2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say

Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say
Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspects who broke out the front window of a smoke shop and stole tobacco, vape products, and two cash registers are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The breaking and entering happened in the 1500 block of S. Arlington Street around 6 a.m. on May 17, stated police.

Police said the suspects got in the store and stole tobacco, vape products, and a cash register.

The suspects made two trips, stealing more products and the second cash register, according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say
Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say(Akron Police)
Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say
Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say(Sabol, Steven | Akron Police)
Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say
Duo break Akron smoke shop window, steal tobacco, vape products, 2 cash registers, police say(Akron Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call Akron Police Det. C. Artis at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #23-054880 with your tips.

Do not approach the suspect if you see him - call 911 instead.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Motorcycle crash file photo
Good Samaritan saves motorcyclist with CPR after Painesville Township crash
Madison Township Police
19-year-old driver killed in Madison Township crash
Northeast Ohio 14-year-old earns 3rd associate degree
Frank Spatara
Cleveland drunk driver charged for shooting at another car while over 4x the legal limit