Good Samaritan saves motorcyclist with CPR after Painesville Township crash

Motorcycle crash file photo
Motorcycle crash file photo(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Good Samaritan helped save the life of a motorcyclist who stopped breathing after crashing into several mailboxes and being ejected onto the road, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sgt. Michael Suschak said deputies and the Painesville Township Fire Department were sent to a motorcycle accident on Park Road near White Ash Drive at approximately 12:33 a.m. on May 19.

The caller reported that the motorcyclist was unconscious and not breathing, said Suschak.

Suschak said deputies arrived on scene to find that a Good Samaritan had already begun chest compressions.

Deputies took over administering CPR on the motorcyclist until he began breathing on his own, Suschak stated.

The Painesville Township Fire Department arrived on scene and started rendering first aid, according to Suschak.

Suschak said the accident investigation revealed that a 2021 Honda motorcycle was heading northbound on Park Road when it went off the right side of the road.

The motorcycle struck several mailboxes before its sole rider was ejected, said Suschak.

Suschak stated motorcycle and its sole rider then came to stop in the roadway.

The motorcyclist was taken to TriPoint Medical Center before LifeFlight flew him to MetroHealth Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries, according to Suschak.

Suschak said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is being investigated by deputies who specialize in motor vehicle accident cases.

Park Road was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

