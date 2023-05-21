Lorain Fire Department pulls 2 from Lake Erie, Coast Guard says

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were found in Lake Erie Sunday afternoon.

The U. S. Coast Guard confirmed that two people were retrieved from Lake Erie in Lorain.

Officials say the Lorain Fire Department responded and the Coast Guard has closed the case.

Coast Guard officers could not confirm the state of the two.

Lorain Fire Department has not responded to request for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 news for updates.

