Lorain Fire Department pulls 2 from Lake Erie, Coast Guard says

Two people were taken from Lake Erie Sunday afternoon. (Generic)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were found in Lake Erie Sunday afternoon.

The U. S. Coast Guard confirmed that two people were retrieved from Lake Erie in Lorain.

Officials say the Lorain Fire Department responded and the Coast Guard has closed the case.

Coast Guard officers could not confirm the state of the two.

Lorain Fire Department has not responded to request for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 news for updates.

