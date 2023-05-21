Cleveland Marathon participant hospitalized during half-marathon
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews captured a reported medical situation at the 2023 Cleveland Marathon.
An ambulance with University Hospitals transported someone from the marathon, located in Downtown Cleveland, at approximately 9:40 a.m.
A spokesperson with the Cleveland Marathon confirmed a 30-year-old woman participating in the half-marathon was treated by the on-site University Hospitals team.
Medical staff transported the woman to University Hospitals main campus.
Her condition remains unknown at this time.
