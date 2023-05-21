2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Marathon participant hospitalized during half-marathon

As the Cleveland Marathon approaches, some are running into concerns of the new route.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews captured a reported medical situation at the 2023 Cleveland Marathon.

An ambulance with University Hospitals transported someone from the marathon, located in Downtown Cleveland, at approximately 9:40 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Cleveland Marathon confirmed a 30-year-old woman participating in the half-marathon was treated by the on-site University Hospitals team.

Medical staff transported the woman to University Hospitals main campus.

Her condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

