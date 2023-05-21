Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor wants you to “get ready to rock” with live music, food, and family fun at Mentor Rocks!
The free concert series held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 6 through Aug. 29.
Mentor Rocks is an all-ages event with a festival-like atmosphere each week in the summer.
Since there’s only lawn seating at the amphitheater, don’t forget to bring your own blankets or chairs.
Attendees can enjoy more than the music - food trucks and local vendors are parked just outside the amphitheater.
There’s also an assortment of beers and wines for those 21 and older to sip on.
Outside food is permitted, but outside alcohol is not - and coolers will be checked at the gate.
Here’s the lineup for 2023:
|Date
|Band
|Description
|June 6
|The Prince Experience
|Prince Tribute
|June 13
|Nirvani
|Nirvana Tribute
|June 20
|Parmalee
|National Recording Artist
|June 27
|Queen Nation
|Queen Tribute
|July 4
|E5C4P3
|Journey Tribute
|July 11
|Simply Spice
|Spice Girls Tribute
|July 18
|Right Now
|Van Halen – Hagar Era Tribute
|July 25
|Terry Lee Goffee
|Johnny Cash Tribute
|Aug. 1
|Just Like Pink
|Pink Tribute
|Aug. 8
|Sound of Sting
|Police / Sting Tribute
|Aug. 15
|To Be Announced
|National Recording Artist
|Aug. 22
|Forever Seger Band
|Bob Seger Tribute
|Aug. 29
|Dark Side of the Moon
|Pink Floyd Tribute
National recording artist Parmalee, who was an ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee, will perform their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” and their follow up single, “Take My Name” from their new album For You, which was a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio.
You may also recognize one of their greatest hits, “Carolina.”
“The platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album,” Mentor Rocks said. “Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams.”
The Mentor Civic Amphitheater is located at 8600 Munson Rd.
Go to www.mentorrocks.info for more information on the bands.
