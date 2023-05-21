2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist

Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist(Mentor Rocks)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor wants you to “get ready to rock” with live music, food, and family fun at Mentor Rocks!

The free concert series held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 6 through Aug. 29.

Mentor Rocks is an all-ages event with a festival-like atmosphere each week in the summer.

Since there’s only lawn seating at the amphitheater, don’t forget to bring your own blankets or chairs.

Attendees can enjoy more than the music - food trucks and local vendors are parked just outside the amphitheater.

There’s also an assortment of beers and wines for those 21 and older to sip on.

Outside food is permitted, but outside alcohol is not - and coolers will be checked at the gate.

Here’s the lineup for 2023:

DateBandDescription
June 6The Prince ExperiencePrince Tribute
June 13NirvaniNirvana Tribute
June 20ParmaleeNational Recording Artist
June 27Queen NationQueen Tribute
July 4E5C4P3Journey Tribute
July 11Simply SpiceSpice Girls Tribute
July 18Right NowVan Halen – Hagar Era Tribute
July 25Terry Lee GoffeeJohnny Cash Tribute
Aug. 1Just Like PinkPink Tribute
Aug. 8Sound of StingPolice / Sting Tribute
Aug. 15To Be AnnouncedNational Recording Artist
Aug. 22Forever Seger BandBob Seger Tribute
Aug. 29Dark Side of the MoonPink Floyd Tribute

National recording artist Parmalee, who was an ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee, will perform their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” and their follow up single, “Take My Name” from their new album For You, which was a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio.

You may also recognize one of their greatest hits, “Carolina.”

“The platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album,” Mentor Rocks said. “Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams.”

(WITN)
(WITN)

The Mentor Civic Amphitheater is located at 8600 Munson Rd.

Go to www.mentorrocks.info for more information on the bands.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Busy weekend ahead in Cleveland: What to know about road closures, parking
Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy...
Cleveland supermarket receives high praise from Lizzo
Sneak peek of Cedar Point ahead of opening day on May 6
Sneak peek of Cedar Point ahead of opening day on May 6
Sneak peek of Cedar Point ahead of opening day on May 6
PHOTO GALLERY: Everything coming to Cedar Point in 2023