CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again: the Midges are back.

19 First Alert Meteorologist Erika Page said a swarm of Midges were even seen on doppler radar Saturday night.

And you can see them clearly on radar tonight too. The Midges are back in full force! 😬 https://t.co/whs0cmzgiB pic.twitter.com/uDsbiqrhVw — Erika Paige (@ErikaPaigeWX) May 21, 2023

But, what are midges?

Midges, while posing as an alarming sight, are completely harmless to humans.

Their presence indicates a healthy Lake Erie.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.