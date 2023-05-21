2 Strong 4 Bullies
Registered sex offender from Akron may be with missing Pennsylvania teen

Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Emily High may be with 22-year-old Jaret Wright.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old who was reported missing from Pennsylvania may be with a registered sex offender from Akron.

Pennsylvania State Police say Emily High was reported missing on May 15 from Chambersburg, PA, and is believed to be with 22-year-old Jaret Wright.

According to Hamilton County court records, Jaret Wright, pleaded guilty to three count of...
Wright pleaded guilty in 2022 in a Hamilton County courthouse to gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

Court records show Wright lived in a College Hill teen’s basement bedroom for three weeks and was found hiding under her bed when he was arrested in March of 2021. He met his victim on Instagram, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wright is guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition and the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, court documents say.

He was sentenced to three years probation, according to court records. As part of his probation, he was ordered to complete drug, alcohol, and sex offender treatment at a lockdown facility. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and is required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender. Court records show he was also ordered to not leave Hamilton County and to wear an electronic monitoring ankle device.

Pennsylvania State Police say High and Wright could be in the Chambersburg area. Troopers state they have a felony warrant out for Wright.

Troopers say High is five feet and two inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, has sandy-colored hair, and has hazel eyes. She may be wearing a clip-on nose ring.

Wright has a tattoo on his hand and may go by the name of Jay Sanrose, troopers said.

Anyone with information on High and Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 1-717-264-5161.

