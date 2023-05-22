1 man dies, 2 others injured after shooting in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Monday morning and two other men were injured after being shot during an argument in Akron.

Akron police said the three men were arguing around 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. Main St. when at least two of them fired their weapons.

The 29-year-old man, whose name is not being released, was found in front of a home in that area. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital were he died from his injuries.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was also found in front of a home on the same street suffering from gunshot wounds. He is being treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was found a short distance away in the 40 block of E. Emerling St. He was also transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Akron police said they recovered at least two handguns from the scene, along with other evidence.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.