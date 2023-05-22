2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

$10K bond continued for man accused of breaking into Cleveland home, tackled by husband

Khaalis Ricardo Miller is accused of breaking into a couple's home with the wife alone inside.
Khaalis Ricardo Miller(Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man accused of breaking into a Cleveland home after asking for help with his car, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller was indicted on the charges of aggravated burglary, burglary and assault.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller
Khaalis Ricardo Miller((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said on May 5 Miller asked the couple for help jumping his car and then went back to the home several hours later.

Once the husband was outside, Miller allegedly ran into the home where the wife was and locked the door.

Caught on Camera: Cleveland man fights off burglar who entered house with wife inside

Police said the husband kicked in the door and fought him off.

Miller was arrested later that day.

Miller posted bond and remains on house arrest.

He is expected back in court on July 3.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs (16) stiff-arms Chicago Bears cornerback Charles...
Browns WR Josh Cribbs to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame
(Source: WOIO)
17-year-old girl sentenced for murder at Stark County park
Arbe Beane
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for crimes in Summit, Cuyahoga Counties
80-year-old pedestrian dies in Erie County crash