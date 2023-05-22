$10K bond continued for man accused of breaking into Cleveland home, tackled by husband

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man accused of breaking into a Cleveland home after asking for help with his car, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller was indicted on the charges of aggravated burglary, burglary and assault.

Khaalis Ricardo Miller ((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said on May 5 Miller asked the couple for help jumping his car and then went back to the home several hours later.

Once the husband was outside, Miller allegedly ran into the home where the wife was and locked the door.

Police said the husband kicked in the door and fought him off.

Miller was arrested later that day.

Miller posted bond and remains on house arrest.

He is expected back in court on July 3.

