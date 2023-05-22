17-year-old girl sentenced for murder at Stark County park

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 17-year-old girl convicted of fatally stabbing a man at a Louisville park in September 2022 will be sentenced by Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt Monday morning.

Marissa Smith was tried as adult for the crime.

Her jury trial began on May 8 and on May 12, a jury found Smith guilty of murder and felonious assault.

Smith stabbed Michael Morris, 22, of Alliance, on Sept. 13, 2022 at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.

Morris died at the hospital from a stab wound to the chest.

After Smith was convicted, her bond was revoked.

