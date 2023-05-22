2 Strong 4 Bullies
29-year-old Cleveland man found murdered in city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood

Police are investigating a murder after discovering a man dead on Cleveland’s East Side.
Police are investigating a murder after discovering a man dead on Cleveland's East Side.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a murder after discovering a man dead on Cleveland’s East Side.

Police discovered the body in the 900 block of East 75th Street, in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Jalen Dalton, from Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

