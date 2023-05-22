29-year-old Cleveland man found murdered in city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a murder after discovering a man dead on Cleveland’s East Side.

Police discovered the body in the 900 block of East 75th Street, in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Jalen Dalton, from Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story.

