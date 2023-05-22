32-year-old woman in ICU after single-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old woman is in the ICU with severe injuries after a sing-vehicle crash where the driver and passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

On May 19, a 2012 Ford Fusion was driving northbound on East 105th Street at a high rate of speed when it went off the right side of the roadway around 6 p.m., police say.

The vehicle went over the curb, and struck a bus stop sign, a flashing crosswalk sign, and a light pole, police say.

The Ford Fusion collided with the pole on the driver’s side, and became impaled around the pole, police say.

Officials say a driver and passenger had to be extracted by mechanical means.

The driver a 32-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital with severe injuries and placed in the ICU, officials say.

A 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital with no visible injuries, police say.

