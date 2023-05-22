80-year-old pedestrian dies in Erie County crash
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Berlin Heights man died after being struck by a vehicle in the Township of Berlin Sunday evening.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on SR 61 near Driver Road.
According to troopers, William Hildenbrand was walking across SR 61 when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla.
The 23-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured.
Troopers said the accident remains under investigation and alcohol and/or drugs are not considered factors in the crash.
